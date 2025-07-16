Home News Into the Supernatural: Actress and TV host take on spiritual warfare, deception and miracles

What happens when two believers — one from Hollywood and one from the newsroom — team up to explore the reality of miracles, deliverance and deception?

Actress Jen Lilley and TV host Billy Hallowell join Jenn Nizza to talk about their journey into the world of the supernatural, their heart for the church, and why we must stop being silent on spiritual warfare.

From near-death experiences to ex-psychics and the danger of New Age in the church, this episode gets real:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Find out more about “Ex-Psychic Saved” and subscribe here. New episodes release every Friday.

We’ll leave you with a bit more about Nizza and the show:

Jennifer Nizza knows what it means to discern — and confront — evil. Once trapped on the hampster wheel of the New Age for 25 years, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus Christ. Nizza was a psychic medium and a teacher of the occult, and, as a result, was demonically oppressed. She taught topics such as: the law of attraction, past life regression, automatic writing, tarot, and mediumship. Despite being deeply rooted in the occult, at the age of 36, she cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a Christian.

Suddenly, the darkness she was embroiled in was illuminated. She quit her job as a psychic, picked up her cross to follow Jesus — and hasn’t looked back. Nizza, author of the books “From Psychic to Saved” and “Out of the New Age and Into the Truth,” is now exposing the New Age, occultism, and paranormal deceptions through “The Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast.”

This podcast is dedicated to warning all about the dangers of the occult. She will talk about many New Age topics, expose where psychics get their information, interact with compelling guests, and much more!