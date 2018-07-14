Stan Lee Returns With 'New Energy' After Twitter Hiatus

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore Marvel Comics publisher Stan Lee at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California

Renowned comic creator Stan Lee announced his return to Twitter through a moving video message to all his fans.

The iconic Marvel Comics chairman emeritus shared the video Thursday, with the caption: "I'M BACK! – Stan."

Lee appeared to be in good spirits in the video, and he even cracked a joke about why he was not as active in social media as much as his fans wanted to.

"This is Stan Lee. I hope you haven't forgotten me. You better not have forgotten me," he stated.

He also shared a witty reference about his age, saying that it has taken him a while to get used to being 79, even though he is actually 95 years old. "I've found 78...that was easy. But I figured no sacrifice is too great for my fans so I want to start reaching out again. We've been together so many generations, and I don't want that to stop," Lee added.

Lee, known for creating some of the most popular comic book characters like the X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, and Daredevil, also wanted her Twitter followers to feel connected to him like a close friend.

He went on to say that his fans are his friends and that he won't let anything alter that arrangement.

He also ended the video with a promise that his renewed presence on social media will come with "new energy," as well as several videos that will soon be uploaded.

Prior to the posting of his video, Lee released an announcement where he revealed that he already dropped the lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment that he filed in May to claim that two of its employees stole his identity.

"The whole thing has been confusing to everyone, including myself and the fans, but I am now happy to be surrounded by those who want the best for me," Lee's statement said. He added that he is happy to put the lawsuit behind him and to go back to business with the people at Pow! Entertainment. He also expressed that he is excited to release a new wave of more amazing stories and characters.