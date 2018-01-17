Facebook/OfficialStarTrekMovie Zachary Quinto as Spock and Chris Pine as Captain Kirk in Star Trek

With no solid news regarding the "Star Trek 4" film, many fans are wondering when it will be released or if the whole project has been scratched.

It's been months since fans last heard any news about the "Star Trek 4" film, not including the December news about Quentin Tarantino's possible involvement in the project. It should be remembered that back in July, 2016, just a few days prior to the release of "Star Trek Beyond," it was announced that Paramount, Bad Robot and Skydance are working on a fourth "Star Trek" film. It was also announced that Chris Hemsworth himself will be returning to the film series after his brief appearance during the 2009 reboot of the franchise. Now, even Chris Hemsworth himself has admitted that he too has no new information to reveal about "Star Trek 4." What's more is that he is also unsure about the certainty of the project.

"I don't know. It's a reminder to call J.J. and ask the same question because I haven't heard any updates on it either," Hemsworth told IGN.

It is said that "Star Trek 4" was supposed to feature the return of the film's beloved cast, except for Anton Yelchin, who has sadly passed away in 2016. Not only that, Hemsworth would return as George Kirk, the late father of Capt. James T. Kirk (played by Chris Pine), who had sacrificed himself on the USS Kelvin during the birth of his son. The project was supposed to see James Kirke crossing paths with his father, an idea that came from director JJ Abrams, who directed the 2009 and 2013 "Star Trek" films.

In December, it was reported that Quentin Tarantino has approached Abrams regarding his own pitch for the film. With this, it remains a question whether or not Tarantino's pitch would be integrated to the planned "Star Trek 4" film or if the original pitch would be discarded in favor of Tarantino's.

Regarding his decision to return to the franchise, Hemsworth said: "Just the fact that he had a way of reinserting the character into the world. I can't say too much -- there's not even a script -- but I always thought, maybe, there was a possibility of him coming back in some way. I didn't know how or what, but he was pretty enthusiastic about what they had planned."

So far, there is no information regarding the release of "Star Trek 4."