'Star Trek' Might Be the First Non-R-Rated Quentin Tarantino Film, as Per Franchise Star

Some "Star Trek" fans have expressed concerns about Quentin Tarantino's reported R-rated take on the franchise.

While there is no official word yet on what the legendary filmmaker has in mind for a film set in the popular science fiction franchise's universe, Tarantino reportedly signed on to the project under the condition that it will be R-rated.

To some, "Star Trek" is not just designed for such rating — and it might not get that rating anyway, according to franchise star Simon Pegg who plays Scotty in the reboot films.

Even though the director has only made movies in that genre so far such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill," his take on the sci-fi series might come as a breath of fresh air from Tarantino.

In an interview with Hey U Guys, Pegg said he does not think Tarantino wrote an R-rated "Star Trek" script and that he only approached J.J. Abrams, who directed the first two reboot films, about an idea that "he has had for a while."

"I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright], about it a long time ago. He just put it to J.J. and J.J. is considering putting it into a writing room," he said. "I don't know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see," he went on to say.

While this might come as good news to some, Slash Film noted Pegg's claim of having heard about Tarantino's "Star Trek" idea "a long time ago," so it is possible that things have changed since then.

Mark L. Smith has been tapped to write the script, and while it did not sound R-rated then, the abovementioned publication pointed out that it could end up being that.

If "Star Trek" crosses R-rating territory with Tarantino, another franchise star Karl Urban believes that this might be the "kind of energy" the franchise needs.