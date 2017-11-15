'Star Wars Battlefront 2' EA Response to Credits Controversy Becomes Most Downvoted Reddit Post Ever

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is not lacking for media coverage less than a week before launch, although most of these have been negative over the past few days. Unfortunately for developer studio DICE, EA's defense of their decision to lock heroes behind a points wall became the most downvoted comment on Reddit in history.

"The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes," the verified EACommunityTeam handle began to explain. It's this same comment that gave about 341,000 users a sense of outrage instead, as the post earned more than that number in downvotes as of Monday, Nov. 13.

Star Wars Battlefront 2/Electronic Arts A new gameplay mode is being introduced for "Star Wars Battlefront II" on the Gamescom event on Aug. 21, featuring new multiplayer space combat.

It was EA's response to a question posted by a Reddit user, asking why they have to spend $80 for the retail price of the game, only to find heroes like Vader locked behind a progression wall.

Users have rallied against this treadmill that many have alleged to be EA's way of pushing players to spend real money via microtransactions to unlock in-game content like these. As the "Star Wars Battlefront" community team has figured, it would take about 40 hours of dedicated play to unlock top figures like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker in the game, all the while saving every scrap of in-game currency instead of spending it on upgrades.

While Electronic Arts have not fully backed down on their decision to lock key "Star Wars" figures behind in-game paywalls, a new update from the company tries to meet the community halfway.

According to John Wasilczyk, Executive Producer at DICE, the initial costs to unlock the "Star Wars" heroes were determined from feedback during the beta launch. Recent comments from the community may have caused them to reconsider, however.

"So, we're reducing the amount of credits needed to unlock the top heroes by 75%. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now be available for 15,000 credits; Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia Organa for 10,000 credits; and Iden at 5,000 credits," Wasilczyk detailed in his announcement.