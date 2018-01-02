'Star Wars: Episode 9' Rumors: New Theory Claims Snoke May Not Be Dead

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley at the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" showed the death of Supreme Leader Snoke at the hands of his own apprentice, but a new theory posits that the mysterious foe may not be dead after all.

According to Screen Rant, YouTuber "Star Wars" Theory has offered the possibility that Snoke (Andy Serkis) may still be alive somewhere. Fans were caught off-guard when the Supreme Leader was seemingly deceived by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and cut in half with a lightsaber. Many were in disbelief that such a powerful Force user was killed so easily.

However, this new theory suggests that Snoke could be alive and may play a bigger role in "Episode 9." It is possible that Snoke did not die because the Supreme Leader that Kylo Ren thought he killed was merely a Force projection. Snoke is, after all, a master of the Force and could use it to project himself from a place far away. The YouTuber presented details from the official guidebooks, as well as scenes from both "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," to support this theory.

Of course, as with other popular franchises, this is not the only theory that has cropped up about "Episode 9." As previously reported, there have also been speculations that another villain may be introduced. This villain could be Snoke's other apprentice, as he was stated to have had at least one other trainee apart from Kylo Ren.

This other apprentice could come back to seek revenge against Kylo Ren for killing their master. On the other hand, this other apprentice could also help Kylo Ren in his efforts to defeat the Resistance. After all, no one — apart from Rey (Daisy Ridley) — knows that Kylo Ren was the one behind Snoke's demise.

Since nothing has been confirmed, though, fans should take all of this with a grain of salt.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on Dec. 20, 2019.