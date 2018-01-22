'Star Wars' Female Director: Reed Morano Met With Lucasfilm

Is Reed Morano about to become the first female director of a "Star Wars" movie? Reports confirmed she had nearly three hours of meeting with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.

Morano, who is recognized for her work on "The Handmaid's Tale," did not discuss the details on what she and the studio head talked about. She, however, shared to The Hollywood Reporter exclusively, that she did meet with Kennedy for lunch.

"She probably thought I was a guy because of my name," Morano joked. "She's amazing. We're talking about adventure movies," the director shared, adding, "Any movie that I put my finger on that I loved when I was growing up was a movie that she produced."

Kennedy previously stated that Lucasfilm wants to carefully find the right female director for the "Star Wars" franchise given its enormousness. They need someone with experience to deliver a gigantic movie and it looks like Morano might fit the bill.

The "Star Wars" studio announced in November its plans to set up another trilogy after Episode 9. Director Rian Johnson, who did "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," will kick off the first movie in 2020, which will focus on new characters. The two other films still have no director.

"Star Wars" also has another standalone movie in the pipeline that will be similar to "Rogue One" and the Han Solo origin movie. Could Morano be doing one of these projects?

"Obviously, I can't say anything about what else we were talking about," Morano further stated. "Anyway, it was a great meeting."

Morano is currently directing "The Rhythm Section" with Blake Lively for EON Productions, the studio that owns the James Bond franchise. The film is about an assassin who launches revenge against those who killed her family.

She also won an Emmy for Best Director last August for her work on "The Handmaid's Tale" season 1. The director also has an upcoming movie set to debut in theaters, a sci-fi romantic titled "I Think We're Alone Now."