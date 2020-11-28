Starbucks fired Christian employee for refusal to wear LGBT ‘Pride’ T-shirt, lawsuit claims Starbucks fired Christian employee for refusal to wear LGBT ‘Pride’ T-shirt, lawsuit claims

A Christian woman in New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks claiming the coffee chain fired her after she refused to wear an LGBT “Pride” T-shirt because of her religious beliefs.

Betsy Fresse began her employment with Starbucks by working as a barista at a store in Hoboken. Her manager at the time was aware of her Christian faith and was accommodating, but she was later transferred to work at a Starbucks in Glen Ridge, according to NBC News.

In June 2019, she saw a box of Starbucks Pride T-shirts on the floor in the store manager’s office during a meeting, so she asked if she, too, would be asked to wear one and the manager said she wouldn’t have to, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

However, a district manager told her a month later that her employment had been terminated, according to the lawsuit filed on Nov. 19, the New York Post reported.

"A notice of separation from Starbucks cited in the filing said Fresse was fired for violating the company’s 'core values,' and that she said her colleagues 'need Jesus' when she was given the T-shirt" but refused to wear it, the NY Post added.

“We enforce these values when we embrace inclusion and diversity, and welcome and learn from people with different backgrounds and perspectives,” the termination notice sent by Starbucks reportedly read.

Fresse's lawsuit alleges she was unlawfully discriminated against. She's seeking backpay, punitive damages and payment of her attorneys’ fees as well as a permanent injunction preventing Starbucks from “failing to accommodate the sincerely held religious beliefs” of employees.

A Starbucks spokesman was quoted as saying that Fresse’s claims are “without merit.”

“Specific to our dress code, other than our green apron, no part of our dress code requires partners to wear any approved items that they have not personally selected,” the spokesman told the NY Post.

Fresse’s lawsuit, however, states that before her termination, Starbucks’ ethics and compliance helpline contacted her in response to her request to be exempt from wearing the Pride T-shirt. At that time, she explained her opposition to wearing the LGBT T-shirt was "because her religious beliefs prevented her from doing so."

Then, on Aug. 22, 2019, she was told she was being terminated because “her comportment was not in compliance with Starbucks’ core values.”

Fresse also said in the lawsuit that “all people need Jesus” and that Christians are called “to express in word and deeds Christ’s love for everyone.”

The suit adds that being ordered to wear an LGBT Pride T-shirt as a requirement of her employment “would be tantamount to forced speech and inaccurately show her advocacy of a lifestyle in direct contradiction to her religious beliefs.”

