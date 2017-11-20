Stars Who Died in 2017: From AC/DC's Malcolm Young to Chester Bennington and John Hurt

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington shows his hand covered in cement as the band is inducted into Guitar Center's RockWalk in Los Angeles, California.

With Malcolm Young's death, the rock legend joins a number of other celebrities who had sadly passed away this 2017. Here are some of the artists the industry had unfortunately lost this year.

The most recent death that rocked the entertainment industry would have to be the death of AC/DC's co-founder and rhythm guitarist, Malcolm Young. Young died on Nov. 18 in Sydney after suffering from dementia for three years. He has spent about 40 years with AC/DC, which he co-founded with his brother Angus, and helped propelled the band into becoming one of the top-selling bands in the US with a recorded sales of about 200 million records.

Earlier this month rising star Lil Peep, unfortunately, passed at the young age of 21. The rapper, whose real name is Gustav Ahr, died on Nov. 16 after overdosing on the prescription pill Xanax.

Actor Brad Bufanda also passed away this first of November. Bufanda, who was 34 at the time of his death, died of an apparent suicide. He was best known for his portrayal of Felix in "Veronica Mars."

Last month, another rock and roll legend had passed away. One of the first ever artists to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Fats Domino, had passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 89 due to natural causes, following fellow rock icon Tom Petty, who died earlier that month. Tom Petty has been known as the lead singer of the band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and his hit songs "Free Falling" and "American Girl."

In September, the entertainment industry was rocked by the death of Playboy founder and American pop culture icon Hugh Hefner. He was 91 at the time of his death. "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," Cooper Hefner, his son, said.

Country singer Glenn Campbell passed away last Aug. 8 at the age of 81 after battling Alzheimer's Disease for a number of years. Just a few days before him, actor John Heard also passed away after undergoing back surgery. Heard died on July 21 at the age of 72 and has been recognized for his roles in "Home Alone" and "The Sopranos." That same month, playwright, actor and director Sam Shepard died after battling ALS for a long time. He was 73.

The widow of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, Barbara, also died on July 25 at the ripe age of 90 due to natural causes.

On July 20, the music industry was deeply shaken when it was announced that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington had died. Bennington was found hanging inside his home, and interestingly, his death coincides with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's birthday who sadly has also died of suicide in May of this year.

Another unfortunate death was Stevie Ryan's who died by suicide on July 1. The YouTube star has been known for her impersonations of Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse and has also starred on her own VH1 comedy series.

Peter Salis, who is the voice of Wallace in "Wallace and Gromit" had peacefully died at the age of 96 on June 2 and a month before on May 5, Luke and Owen Wilson's father, TV pioneer Robert Wilson finally succumbed to Alzheimer's Disease at 75. Another celebrity father and singer Cuba Gooding Sr. also died this year on April 20. He is the father of Cuba Gooding Jr. and was 75 at the time of his death.

On Jan. 27, John Hurt sadly passed away at the age of 77 due to complications with pancreatic cancer. He is most notably known for his roles in "Harry Potter" and "Alien," as well as his Academy nominated roles in "Elephant Man" and "Midnight Express."