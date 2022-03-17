‘Family’ branded streaming service Disney Plus now features explicit content

“Family” branded streaming service Disney Plus is now featuring six Marvel TV series rated TV-MA, meaning they include content for mature audiences.

Disney previously removed all of its Marvel collection from Netflix. With the goal of giving its fans “access to more from the Marvel collection,” Disney Plus is now streaming "Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” “The Punisher” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The shows, some rated TV-MA, were first featured on Disney Plus in Canada. Now, the shows are available in the United States, along with several other countries.

In an attempt to safeguard young viewers, Disney Plus updated its parental controls in the U.S. Every user is prompted to update their settings moving forward. Viewers are instructed to select the content rating restrictions for each profile, along with a PIN to lock profiles.

Prior to this change, the app only featured content up to TV-14. Now, viewers can choose TV-MA, which is equivalent to an "R" rating and usually not suitable for those under 18. Some of the explicit content featured in the newly available series include Daredevil and Elektra's sex scene ("Daredevil" S2, E5), a strip club scene ("Luke Cage" S1, E1), a man burned alive ("Luke Cage" S2, E10) and more.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Disney Streaming President Michael Paull said in a statement.

“We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family,” he added.

The streaming service is home to the largest Marvel collection, from movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther," as well as original series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and “Loki.”

As reported by The Federalist, some leading family entertainment advocates are pushing back against Disney Plus’ decision.

Melissa Henson, program director at the Parents Television and Media Council, told the outlet the move is “certainly counter to how most parents perceive Disney Plus."

“Out of the gate, Disney Plus branded itself as, ‘Everything on here, you can be comfortable sitting down and watching these shows and films with your kids,'" she said.

“These shows really increase the violence, along with adding innuendo and sexual content. This is a dramatic departure. It’s puzzling why these edgy shows aren’t heading to Hulu instead, which is known for adult-targeted content.”

Michael Foust, an entertainment writer for Crosswalk, added that parents don’t want to “constantly worry about kids stumbling upon something that conflicts with your values.”

“This move creates a dilemma of having to more closely monitor Disney Plus,” he said. “Similar to Netflix, Disney is becoming more of an antagonist than an ally. Maybe they always were.”