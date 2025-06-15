Home News Shocking study challenges mental health claims about puberty blockers

A shocking new study found that puberty blockers offer "no statistically significant positive improvement" in reducing depression among trans-identified young people.

Brandon Showalter of The Christian Post joins "The Inside Story" podcast to unpack the results and their broader implications. He’s called the delayed release “deeply troubling” and warns that the push for so-called gender-affirming care could become one of the greatest medical scandals of our time.

Despite sweeping claims that puberty blockers improve mental health, the data didn’t support that narrative. The study, reportedly withheld from publication last year, hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, and its results are making waves.

Listen to hear Showalter shed light on the data as well as the broader issues at play:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

