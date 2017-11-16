'Super Bomberman R' on Nintendo Switch Gets a Hefty Free Update and Some Unexpected Characters

"Super Bomberman R" makes a jump to version 2.0, and the update to the game adds a ton of new content, too. Konami has rolled out this huge upgrade for free on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for the Nintendo Switch.

For a free update, this new bundle from Konami is more feature-packed than most. The headliner for "Super Bomberman R" version 2.0 is the new battle mode called "Grand Prix," a multiplayer network mode that can host up to six Nintendo Switches for endless rounds of three-versus-three mayhem.

Konami "Super Bomberman R" has added 3 versus 3 matches in their newly-added Grand Prix mode.

The mechanics of the new "Grand Prix" mode is a bit more involved than the usual multiplayer, in true party game mode fashion, as outlined by My Nintendo News. First, each character has a different power-up, and with ten new characters available for this update, that's a lot of new abilities.

To further complicate things, the Bomberman Bros, all eight of them, can equip cartridges that let them have the special ability of another character.

Each match is decided in two rounds, with the team with the most points being awarded the win. Every round can be frantic, though, as characters respawn after a delay when they lose a life, and soft blocks start spawning after a time as well, making each move riskier as time passes.

Konami has sprinkled in a few iconic characters from some of their classics in this update. Ten new playable characters have been added, and they range from schoolgirls like Shiori Fujisaki from "Tokimeki Memorial," to transformable space attack craft straight from "Gradius."

In between, there are even weirder options, as Polygon notes. The grotesque nurses from "Silent Hill" joins Pyramid Head to bring horror to the Bomber Planet, with the adorable Princess Tomato from "Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom" at the other end of the spectrum.

More details for the new "Super Bomberman R" update are available on the game's website.