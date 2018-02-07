Surface Phone Rumors: Alleged Microsoft Mobile Device to Have Three Screen Modes

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is the Surface Phone.

The long-rumored Surface Phone may boast of three modes as far as its supposed foldable screen is concerned.

Rumors about the Surface Phone have been around for more than two years now, but Microsoft has yet to officially confirm its existence. While many thought that the mythical device is nothing more than just a figment of the imagination, especially after it was reported that the Redmond-based tech giant would cease its Windows Phone, the leak of the latest patent Microsoft has filed for and has been awarded has bolstered the beliefs of the many that the Surface Phone may be real after all.

While the latest leaked patent application once again shows that the still to be officially revealed device will be a foldable one, which is nothing new as this was reported more than a year ago based on another leaked patent, it has revealed one new feature: The live hinge that will make the device appear seamless even if its two screens are unfolded.

Because of the live hinge feature, the Surface Phone will have three modes as far as its two screens are concerned: Close, with none of its screens exposed; 180 degrees with both of its screens open and functioning; and third, 360 degrees open with one screen on each side of the device.

"Mobile phone displays have increased in size to the point where they can now consume almost an entire front surface of a phone. In some cases, further increases in display size would detract from other capabilities of the devices, such as its pocket-size form factor," goes the description of the patent.

While the latest leaked patent suggests that the Surface Phone will be nothing short of impressive, it remains unclear whether the device will really be called as such. After all, earlier rumors claimed that the next mobile device Microsoft is releasing would be filed under a new category. Hence, it won't really be surprising if the alleged Surface Phone will be released assuming the name Surface Tablet or a Surface Note.