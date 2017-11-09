Take a Look Inside the House Where Martin Luther Lived and Studied

(Photo: The Christian Post) Exterior of Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany on Oct. 30, 2017.

WITTENBERG — In the city made famous by an Augustinian monk whose conflicted soul impelled him to pore over the pages of Scripture and rediscover God's grace, one can visit Martin Luther's place of dwelling.

The Christian Post was in Germany last week to cover the festivities surrounding the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and was given a personal tour of the Lutherhaus, the house where Luther, the father of Protestantism, spent many of his days. Mirko Gutjahr, one of the curators, gave CP a personal guided tour of the house and the accompanying exhibits.

The Luther House is located on the main street in downtown Wittenberg. In 1504, it was an Augustinian monastery that would later become the Luthers' home. Today, it is the largest Reformation museum in the world and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Here is a look inside the place where Luther spent a significant portion of his life. (Click arrow above image)