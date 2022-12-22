Taliban education chief defends banning women from universities amid international condemnation

The Taliban's minister of higher education said that an internationally condemned decree banning women from universities is intended to prevent the mixing of genders and subjects that violate the principles of Islam.

Taliban education minister Nida Mohammad Nadim told an Afghan television outlet Thursday that the ban issued this week is in place until further notice. According to The Associated Press, he said it was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders, suggesting that the failure of women to follow a strict Islamic dress code was partly to blame.

"We told girls to have proper hijab but they didn't and they wore dresses like they are going to a wedding ceremony," he was quoted as saying. "Girls were studying agriculture and engineering, but this didn't match Afghan culture. Girls should learn, but not in areas that go against Islam and Afghan honor."

He stressed universities would reopen for women once these issues are resolved.

The comments came amid condemnation from the United Nations. The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union — also called for the ban to be rescinded because "gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity."

In a Wednesday statement, the United Nation's Assistance Mission in Afghanistan condemned the Taliban closing universities to female students, calling on the "de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision."

"The UN and its humanitarian partners also urge the de facto authorities to reopen girls' schools beyond the sixth grade and end all measures preventing women and girls from participating fully in daily public life," the statement reads.

Since Aug. 15, 2021, authorities in Afghanistan have barred girls from attending secondary school and reduced their involvement in the workforce, among other restrictions. Women are also banned from parks, gyms and public bath houses, with this latest restriction further confining women to their homes.

Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy special advisor to United Kingdom Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, tweeted a Tuesday letter from the Taliban's higher education minister announcing the closure of universities to women.

"The letter states that all universities will remain closed for women until further notice," Nasimi wrote. "Catastrophic."

In a tweet the following day, the former policy advisor shared a video showing male university students walking out of an exam in protest of the decision. Nasimi also reported that several male professors have resigned following the ban on women receiving a university education.

A Thursday tweet by Nasimi featured another video of Afghan women taking to the streets in Kabul to protest the Taliban's decree.

"Either for everyone or for no one. One for all, all for one," the women in the video chant.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the Taliban in a Tuesday tweet, proclaiming that the group is "denying women the right to a university education."

"Afghan women deserve better. Afghanistan deserves better," Blinken wrote." The Taliban have just definitively set back their objective of being accepted by the international community."

The Taliban quickly seized control of the country after President Joe Biden drew back U.S. troops in the region in August 2021, ending the nearly 20-year war. Rights advocates have spoken out about the deteriorating conditions for women and religious minorities in the country.

The Taliban has placed numerous restrictions against women following the U.S. withdrawal.

In May, the Taliban's Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhunzada, decreed that Afghan women must resume wearing full-body coverings in public. The decree states that fathers or close male relatives may lose their jobs or face imprisonment if a woman in their family does not conceal her face in public.

"While more than 35 [million] people are on the edge of starvation, the Taliban's only priority seems to be women's clothing," former Afghan Parliament Member Fawzia Koofi wrote in a tweet on May 7. "Women of Afghanistan have always dressed up according to Islamic principles. Burqa is a traditional wear and has always been an individual choice and never compulsory in Islam."

The Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice ministry also imposed travel restrictions on women last December, prohibiting them from traveling more than 45 miles without a close male relative.

As The Christian Post reported, the Taliban publicly flogged 14 people last month at a soccer stadium in eastern Afghanistan, three of whom were women. The individuals received between 21 and 39 lashes for crimes such as adultery and theft.

A Taliban spokesperson, Omar Mansoor Mujahid, said the three women were released after receiving their lashings, but some of the men were jailed, according to The Telegraph. The lashings reported in November marked the second time the group utilized this punishment.

In August, The Telegraph reported that Taliban officials released a statement announcing the lashings of five people, including two women, in the Zabul province.