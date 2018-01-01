Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert Cheating Rumors: Laura Govan Denies Pregnancy Allegations

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) R&B artist Tamar Braxton arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014.

After Tamar Braxton's bombshell about her estranged husband Vincent Herbert, some fans started speculating that the mystery woman who contacted her claiming she is carrying his baby is "Basketball Wives L.A." star Laura Govan.

However, the reality star was quick to diffuse the turmoil and defend herself. In a statement to E! News, she denied the allegations and tagged her ex Gilbert Arenas as the one who started the rumors:

The allegations from Gilbert Arenas are completely false and couldn't be further from the truth. I empathize with Tamar and I wish her healing. I have no issues towards Tamar or Vince, because I know who actually started all of this. I just pray that they leave me out of this, because I have really tried to stay to myself this entire year and moving forward.

Govan pointed out that she is not pregnant and has by no means been with Herbert, who, on the other hand, told paparazzi in a video via TMZ that the rumors about her and Govan are "not true at all."

Braxton's revelation, which she made in a now-deleted Instagram post, comes just a couple of months after she filed for a divorce from Herbert. She stated that a woman approached her saying that her estranged husband got her pregnant.

She then said that Herbert broke the "protection order" that she filed against him, "begging and lying" to her after the incident. Braxton reportedly went on to say this, per People:

Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too.

Braxton did not let the issue spoil her new year celebration though, posting a new photo and a new video on Instagram promoting the first two events for 2018 that she will be attending.