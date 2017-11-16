Target Black Friday 2017 Deal: Save on Apple, Samsung, PS4 and Xbox One Deals this November

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24 this year and Target will once again offer some of the biggest discounted deals in consumer electronics. How much will one be able to save from the latest Apple and Samsung units, or Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4), or even GoPro?

REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Target will begin putting Xbox One S 500 GB consoles for sale as early as Nov. 23. The console from Microsoft will cost $189.99, down from a full price of $280. Target will offer an additional $25 gift card, thus further cutting the price to $164.99.

Gamers looking for a console deal from Sony can snag a PS4 for $200 at Target on Black Friday. This package comes with one wireless controller.

Target's discounted video game selections will cover all games from for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. There will, however, be deals for selected Nintendo 3DS. The prices for the games can go as low as $15.

For its Apple deals, the retail store's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offers come with a free $250 gift card and activation. Its iPad sale is it $530, down from the original price of $650. Target's Apple Watch series 1's sale price is at $180, down from the full price of $250.

Target began announcing its Black Friday 2017 deals during the first week of November. Doors to the stores in all locations across America will officially open at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving night to close at midnight. The following day, Target stores will open at 6:00 a.m.

Patrons who have the REDcard will also be able to score additional discounts. To get the best deals and maximize savings, look for Target gift card bundles as well. Aside from gadgets and consoles, Target's Black Friday sale also includes cameras, headphones, kids' toys, bedding and blankets, toiletries and Christmas decorations.