Teen facing felony for burnout on LGBT pride intersection raises over $28K for defense Podcaster Tim Pool donates $10K, says he might pitch in more

A GiveSendGo fundraiser raising legal funds for a teenager charged with a felony for vandalizing an LGBT progress pride crosswalk has raised more than $28,000.

The GiveSendGo fundraiser established as a “defense fund” for Dylan Brewer, 19, has raised $28,265 of a $100,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon. Podcaster Tim Pool announced on his “Timcast IRL” podcast Tuesday night that he had donated $10,000 to the crowdfunding campaign.

A message on the crowdfunding campaign states: “This fund not only supports Brewer’s legal defense but also champions the fundamental American values of freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial. By contributing, you stand for the principles that underpin our democracy, advocating for a balanced and just examination of the case. Your support not only aids Dylan Brewer but also underscores the importance of liberty and justice in our society.”

Brewer was arrested last week for vandalizing a streetscape painted in the colors of the LGBT progress pride flag in Delray Beach, Florida. He faces charges of felony mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving. Security footage from the early morning hours of Feb. 4 shows a black truck leaving tire burnout marks as it passes through the intersection.

The language of the GiveSendGo fundraiser reflects the view that the prosecution of Brewer is politically motivated. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Florida’s 11th Congressional District, took to X last week to describe Brewer as a “political prisoner” and calling on Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to “grant an immediate pardon for the fake crime of driving over an LGBTQ flag (which should have never been allowed to be placed there).”

Pool expressed some degree of agreement with the idea that the prosecution of Brewer, who was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $5,250 less than 24 hours after his Feb. 12 arrest, is politically motivated. “There is no circumstance, none, where anyone else anywhere burned out as they made a left turn and were pulled over and arrested and charged with a felony for it,” he said.

Pool suggested that even in such a circumstance, the offender would face a $150 ticket and not a felony conviction. “It’s a blasphemy law. They are upset over his blasphemy,” Pool concluded.

Based on Pool’s analysis, the city government is punishing Brewer for not supporting or endorsing LGBT ideology. The podcaster vowed to spend more money on Brewer’s legal defense if necessary.

However, Pool and his co-hosts maintained that Brewer should still face some consequences for his actions, such as a simple fine or a warning. The podcaster added, “I think it’s obvious he intentionally burned out as he was turning, and that’s … kind of a mean thing to do.”

While sharing his disapproval of Brewer’s actions and maintaining that he should have to clean up the damage he caused, Pool remarked, “I wouldn’t ... send him to prison for a felony charge and take away [his] right to vote, own a gun and travel the world.” He described such a proposition as “insane.”