'Teen Mom OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Impressive Weight Loss Photo

"Teen Mom OG" star Tyler Baltierra had lost 26 pounds in just a couple of weeks.

It looks like 26-year-old reality star Tyler Baltierra is on a serious journey to become fit, as seen in the recent weight loss photo he has shared on Instagram. The post, which featured a before and after photo of Baltierra, impressively showed how much weight the young dad has lost in a span of five weeks.

"26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn't even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on," he said in the caption.

Now, Baltierra explains in the post that eating healthy has made him feel and look better. He added: "But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM!"

In a follow-up video on Instagram, the reality star also hilariously questioned how weird his ears had looked in his weight loss photo and begins to question how the shape of his ears looked different from each other.

In other news, Tyler's wife, Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra, had recently revealed that she would be going back into treatment just two weeks after she had come home. It should be remembered that Catelynn had first entered treatment back in November revealing that she has had suicidal thoughts and needs professional help. Six weeks into her treatment, the 25-year-old mother to a young daughter, Novalee, revealed that she would be finally coming home.

Now it seems that her journey to wellness isn't over and that she is willing to try a different therapy to work on her trauma. It should be known that she and her husband of a decade, Tyler, had gone through quite the challenges including having parents who had suffered from substance abuse which ultimately led them to decide to set their first daughter, Carly, for adoption.