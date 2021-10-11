Texas A&M kicker recited Psalm 23:1 all night before hitting game-winning field goal against Alabama

Seth Small came up big for Texas A&M Saturday night. The senior kicker drilled a game-winning 28-yard field goal with no time remaining to deliver the Aggies a 41-38 upset win over No. 1 Alabama, snapping the Crimson Tide’s 100-game streak of wins against unranked opponents — the longest in the Associated Press poll era.

Small was mobbed by his teammates after the kick, then was joined on the field by thousands of celebrating Aggie fans. Though it was an incredible night for him, Small said it still didn’t top his list of best moments in his life.

“It was probably the third best moment of my life, right after I accepted Jesus into my heart as my true Lord and Savior, and then after getting married to my wife this summer,” Small said after the game. “I’d rank this one three.”

Texas A&M and Alabama were locked in a back-and-forth battle all night. With the game tied 38-38, A&M quarterback Zach Calzada returned to the field after suffering an injury and led the Aggies down the field 54 yards over the final 2:08 to set up Small’s game-winning field goal.

After the game, Small — who shares publicly about his faith on social media — deflected the praise for his kick and turned it toward his team — the offense, defense, special teams and everyone else who played a role.

“It’s not just me,” he said. “I just get to do a little fraction of it, and I’m thankful that those are the best guys ever. I love those boys.”

With 5:00 left in the fourth quarter, Calzada completed four of his five passes and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ainias Smith to tie it up at 38 after Alabama had scored to take a lead just two minutes prior.

The Aggies got a stop on defense, eventually paving the way for the game-winning drive and Small’s kick. Small took time after the game to praise Calzada, who is starting in place of the injured Haynes King.

“He showed what he was capable of tonight,” Small said. “I just love Zach. I prayed over him before the game started and last week. He’s just a guy’s guy. I’m just thankful for the way he played.”

When Small stepped onto the field for the final kick, the moment was not lost on him about what the win would mean for the program. He knew the entire crowd would likely rush the field if he made the kick and he’d be cemented in Aggie history.

He tried to just focus on doing his job, and leaned on Scripture to do so.

“I was just repeating Psalm 23:1 to myself all night, which is ‘The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not be in want,'” Small said. “That kind of comforted me, but that’s a moment I live for and I kind of want to focus on that, then celebrate afterwards just so I deliver on my part like they’ve been delivering on their part all night long.”

The win gave Texas A&M its third win ever over an AP No. 1 team and improved its season record to 4-2, with a game at Missouri looming next week.

This article was originally published on SportsSpectrum.com. Visit Sports Spectrum for daily sports and faith content, including magazines, podcasts, devotionals, videos and more.