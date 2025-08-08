Home News Texas bill to regulate public bathroom use based on sex stalls amid House Democrats' exodus

A bill that would require individuals in Texas public schools and government buildings to use bathrooms matching their sex as opposed to gender identity has stalled after more than 50 House Democrats fled the state, paralyzing the chamber during the special legislative session.

The quorum break, which began Sunday, is aimed at blocking both a redistricting plan that could create up to five new Republican-held congressional seats and Senate Bill 7, which would restrict public bathrooms, dressing rooms, and other sex-segregated areas to a person's biological sex.

Introduced by State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston, the bill could impose fines up to $25,000 for violations and aims to restrict transgender-identified individuals from using facilities aligned with their stated identity. In a statement shared with CP, Middleton defended the measure, saying, "This is common sense. It protects women and children in private spaces like locker rooms, showers, and family violence shelters that are dedicated to women."

While SB7 advanced out of the Senate Committee on State Affairs on Monday, the bill cannot proceed without action by members of the House, which has been unable to meet the two-thirds quorum requirement and has convened only briefly since Democrats fled the state.

Texas is one of four states, along with Oregon, Indiana and Tennessee, where a minority party can halt legislative business by refusing to appear. While the state tradition of breaking quorum stretches back to 1870, it has historically proven unsuccessful in blocking legislation.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the special session to address priorities, including mid-decade redistricting, upgrading emergency alert systems after the July 4 Hill Country floods, regulating THC sales, and eliminating the STAAR test. But without a quorum, the House cannot debate or vote on any legislation, including those passed by the Senate.

In response to the Democrats' move, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that his office has launched an investigation into whether an organization led by former gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was used to "bribe runaway Democrats" in an effort to stall legislation.

Paxton accused Powered by People, a Democrat-led effort to "reach, register, and mobilize" Texas voters, of potentially operating an "illegal financial influence scheme" through offering what he coined as a "Beto Bribe" in reference to O'Rourke.

"Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable," said l Paxton. "Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it."

While the current special session is scheduled to end Aug. 19, Republicans and Democrats have suggested Abbott could call another special session to push through SB7 and other legislation.

For every day of their absence, Texas Democrats — whose posts pay them a $600 monthly salary — face a $500 daily fine plus a percentage of cost of ensuring their return to Austin, according to NBC News.