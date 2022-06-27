Texas pastor killed in road rage incident; Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward for leads on suspect

Police in Houston, Texas, are offering a reward of $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in a possible road-rage incident that killed the Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church last week.

Mouton, the pastor of the church for 30 years, was shot and killed by another driver as he was driving on the Gulf Freeway on Friday afternoon, Click 2 Houston reports.

The Houston Police Department is said to have a surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers showing what happened before Mouton’s killing, but no suspect had been arrested as of early Monday.

Rep. Sheila Jackson, R-Texas, and Crime Stoppers of Houston have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

In his obituary, posted on Facebook, East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church wrote, “Dr. Mouton was known and loved by many. If you knew him, you would know him to be a gracious servant, a leader, and a friend. As we begin to cope with the reality of his passing, we ask that you would respect our family’s privacy during this time.”

Many church members expressed grief over the pastor's tragic death.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Pastor Mouton. I got to know him when he worked with my late husband, Lonal Robinson, as he developed youth sports programs in the ’90s. His benevolence was meaningful to the children of the community,” wrote a member.

“Rev. Mouton was such a caring pastor who really loved people. He made a positive impression on everyone that he encountered! He will be greatly missed!” reads another comment.

Congresswoman Lee, who had known the pastor for years, remembered Mouton as a man of love and service and having a generous spirit.

“This was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his church where he worked all the time,” she was quoted as saying. “He loved ministry. He was just doing the work of a pastor.”

Quinton Chad Foster, senior pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in New York, wrote, “Pastor Ronald Mouton had his daddy’s grace, humility, and integrity. He had a heart for people and a passion for preaching. Just being in his presence, you knew he came from great stock! Pastor Ronald Mouton was a great pastor, preacher, and singer. He had it all when it came to the pulpit.”

Mouton is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, four children, 10 grandchildren, a twin brother and other siblings.