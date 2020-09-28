Texas pastor, wife killed in head-on collision; couple’s 3 children survive

A church in Texas is mourning the death of their pastor and his wife after a head-on crash in southeastern New Mexico. Their three children, who were injured in the accident, are beginning life without their mom and dad.

Kenny Comstock, executive pastor of Crossroads Church in Odessa, his wife Melissa and their three children — 6-year-old Natalie, 4-year-old Camden and 1-year-old Carver — were in a multi-vehicle accident in the state of New Mexico, the church wrote on its Facebook page, confirming the death of the pastor and his wife.

“There is no easy way to deliver news like this... I am broken-hearted to inform you that Kenny and Melissa did not survive the accident. Their children Natalie and Carver, both survived with some scrapes and bruises. Camden, sustained head injuries, underwent surgery, and is expected to make a full recovery,” wrote Lead Pastor Jeremiah Ramer.

“In moments like this we turn to the Word of God and 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, ‘The Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles.’

“Please pray for God's comfort for Kenny and Melissa's families as they mourn the loss of their son and daughter, brother, and sister. Continue to pray for their children, who are beginning life without their mom and dad… We will walk this difficult road together in the Lord.”

More than 800 people commented on the church’s announcement on Facebook, offering prayers and paying tribute to the late pastor.

The couple was on their way to Ruidoso Thursday evening.

The New Mexico State Police said a 47-year-old Albuquerque man was traveling east on U.S. 380 when he crossed the center line and struck the Comstock’s Ford pickup head-on, according to San Angelo LIVE. Pastor Comstock was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital.

Police said alcohol may not have been the reason for the crash and that seat belts were properly used by the Comstock family, according to Albuquerque Journal.

On Sunday, former lead pastor Griff Jones said he had gone to the wreckage site with Comstock's relatives. Jones had met with the late pastor just that morning for coffee.

"It is a miracle that those three babies were not harmed much worse," Jones said.

"People ask where’s the loving God in this situation? Same place He was when He saw His son killed (on the cross)."

While it will take a long time for the church family to heal from the tragedy, Jones assured, "You need to know that God is love. He is a refuge and He cares very deeply."