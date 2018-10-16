Texas 'Prophet' Joshua Holmes Is 'Jesus in the Flesh,' Followers Say

(Photo: Facebook) 'Prophet' Joshua Holmes.

If you don't know self-styled Texas prophet Joshua Holmes of Joshua Holmes Ministries, you don't know Jesus because he is "Jesus in the flesh," according to some who follow him.

"For all you haters if you don't know Prophet Joshua Holmes you ain't got the Holy Spirit. That's all I gotta say," a young woman says in a viral video posted on Facebook dismissing critics of Holmes. "He is changing lives every day. He is Jesus in the flesh. He is very tangible. He's got the power of God on him."

The flamboyant young minister, whom many critics dismiss as a dangerous departure from orthodox Christianity, has emerged in recent months as an online sensation professing healings and "money miracles."

In a 1-minute video promotion for his ministry that has been viewed more than 3 million times on Facebook, Holmes is recorded making women and men swoon with a wave of his jacket or a mere breath from his mouth.

Information on who this "prophet" is or where he came from, however, remains vague and limited even on his ministry's website where he sells a book about prophetic mysteries for more than $100 per copy.

"Prophet Joshua is a vessel of The Lord Jesus, who is anointed with power from the Holy Ghost to deliver, and bring multitudes into the salvation of Christ. Being called at the age of 5, and having visitations from the Lord Jesus at the age of 6 and 14, Prophet Joshua received the assignment in the Prophetic, walking in the Office of a Prophet," Holmes' website says.

"Prophet Joshua has been traveling around the world ever since, winning numerous souls to the Lord. Many have been healed from their sickness, diseases, freed from various strongholds, canceled debts and receiving inexplainable (sic) financial miracles.

"Prophet Joshua has given himself over to praying and to The Ministry of The Word, while leading a flock of God's sheep to everlasting life through the power of the Gospel and in the name of Jesus, the Son of God!" his introduction ends.

Last month, Holmes appeared on the Word Network's "Greg Davis Live" show and declared that lately in ministry the Lord has been leading him to focus on "wealth in the body of Christ."

And he shared a tale of how he moved into a mansion 48 hours after sowing thousands of dollars into the ministry of televangelist Mike Murdock.

"I have a miracle ministry and a lot of people have been getting healed but I've been seeing that a lot of women and men are ignorant of the wealth anointing in Deuteronomy Chapter 8 verse 18. Earlier this year I was challenged by God to sow a major seed. I had a place where I was living inside of. I now live in a mansion off this major seed that I sowed. In 48 hours I moved into the mansion," Holmes told Davis.

He said he had a "whole lot of thousands" of dollars in a bag at a service being hosted by Murdock when he decided to give it all to the televangelist.

"The floodgates of Heaven opened over my life financially ... I think a lot of people in the body of Christ they get money miracles and then they don't be faithful with it so then they lose the anointing even for wealth," he said.

Many critics of Holmes' ministry, like popular internet preacher and Staff Sergeant Marcus Rogers, have pointed to controversial points in his ministry such as his followers declaring him to be Jesus. Other videos show followers showering the young preacher with money on stage as he dances, or him getting attacked by a woman identified as his former wife who calls him a liar.

At a recent conference in Atlanta, Holmes who appears to attract a diverse audience, was publicly rebuked and called Satan by one critic.

"I seen a lot of stuff about Joshua Holmes ... I looked at the clips Joshua with you dancing in the church and people throwing money at you. You blowing your breath on people and people just falling all over the place. I began to feel this righteous anger in my spirit," Rogers explained.

"It just didn't sit right with me and the reason why is after everything that the enemy has done to try to stop me and attack me since [I was] a child, I think that it is an honor and a privilege to step into the pulpit and serve the people of God and be a reflection of Jesus Christ to the world.

"When I see people just making a mockery of it and playing games with it and just being in the flesh, it disturbs me," Rogers said.

Rogers argued that if Holmes is not a false prophet, he should publicly condemn the people calling him Jesus.

"My issue with you is, you see all this stuff, you see it going viral and you don't address it. You don't correct it. You don't say 'hey, stop calling me Jesus in the flesh,'" he said.

"We are supposed to be a reflection of Jesus Christ in this earth, that's absolutely correct but you are not Jesus in the flesh. As a matter of fact you are not even a good reflection of Jesus. Nowhere would you see Jesus dancing in the synagogue ... while people threw money at him. Nowhere would you see Jesus blowing his breath ... and doing Michael Jackson moves. That's all flesh man," he said.

Rogers, who said he reached out to Holmes' ministry to have a discussion with him further, noted that the women supporting his ministry are psychologically wounded.

"You can clearly see that these women who support you have issues. You can clearly see if you have any discernment that they have father wounds. That's why they are embracing you. Most of the women I know that follow you have serious father issues or they are struggling with some kind of lust and they're attracted to you," he said. "If you're not a false prophet then look, you've got to come out and say 'I'm not Jesus in the flesh.' And you need to repent. You're not being a reflection of Jesus Christ in no way."

The Christian Post reached out to Holmes' ministry for comment but he was not immediately available.

Davis, who also leads Celebration Church in Detroit, told CP in an interview that he spoke with Holmes about the claims made by some of his followers and distanced himself from them.

"When I spoke to him about that (him being called Jesus) he said to me, bishop, I have some people that are on the deep end," Davis said, noting that Holmes is fully aware that he is not Jesus.

"He does things differently and we all do things differently in our own way. When he came on my show I had no problems. Actually it was a good show. It was a great show. There was nothing that he did that was no more than anybody else," Davis said.

"He talked about Jesus. He gave his testimony. He talked about how his ministry is. He works in faith and healing. He labored with the people and he prayed for them at our prayer center and it was a great show," he added.

When asked if he was able to get a sense of Holmes' theology, Davis said he told him: "'I believe Jesus is Christ. I believe He sits on the throne and I believe I am His prophet.'"

He said he booked him for his show because he saw his "gift" and wanted to share that gift with the world.