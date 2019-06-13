Texas town bans abortion in most circumstances, becomes ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A small town in Texas passed an ordinance making them a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” banning abortions except in certain circumstances.

The Waskom City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to prevent abortion providers from conducting business in their jurisdiction, reportedly becoming the first city in Texas to do so.

Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said in a statement quoted by Fox that the new ordinance was about preventing the possible creation of an abortion clinic in his city.

“We decided to take things into our own hands, and we've got to do something to protect our cities and to protect the unborn children,” stated Moore.

Mark Dickson of the pro-life group Right to Life East Texas, which helped create the ordinance, told local media outlet KTBS that the new measure will work as intended.

“This is something that has teeth that will actually allow the City of Waskom to protect themselves from having an abortion clinic here. Whether that’s one that comes from the North, East, or wherever, Waskom will be protected,” said Dickson.

Waskom is located about 22 miles away from Shreveport, Louisiana, where an abortion clinic is located. Louisiana recently passed a ban on abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be found as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

In March, the popular alien conspiracy theory tourist site Roswell, New Mexico passed a resolution denouncing abortion titled “A Resolution in Support of the Unborn."

The resolution stated, among other things, that “each and every innocent human life is unique and precious to God,” “innocent human life must always be protected and preserved,” and that “the protection of all human life is important to the people of the City of Roswell.”

“… innocent human life, including fetal life, must always be protected and that Society must protect those who cannot protect themselves,” resolved Roswell’s leadership.

Over the past several months, states and local governments have debated and sometimes passed measures either expanding or restricting abortion access.

A major factor is the possibility many see in the United States Supreme Court overturning the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade in the near future.

States like Louisiana and Georgia have passed pro-life laws that either ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected or, in the case of Alabama, have banned it outright.

States including Maine and New York have passed laws that codify the Roe decision, with Vermont’s governor signing a similar measure earlier this week.

“Like many Vermonters, I have consistently supported a woman’s right to choose,” stated Vermont Governor Phil Scott, as reported by The Hill.

“This legislation affirms what is already allowable in Vermont – protecting reproductive rights and ensuring those decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider.”