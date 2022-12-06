Texas venue cancels drag event after video shows 'queens' touching girl The Starlighter event featured 'Rudolph' cartoon, rainbow flag with '666'

A Texas event venue says it’s canceling all remaining drag show performances through the rest of the year after claiming it was “bullied” over a drag show that featured a performer stroking the hair of a young and seemingly unattended child.

The Dec. 2 “Christmas Drag Show” event put on by San Antonio “drag troupe” House of Eternas was first reported on by Texas Family Project journalist Tayler Hansen, who captured video of the child at the “all ages” drag show and toy drive.

Hansen shared extensive footage of the event, which featured a showing of the 1960s TV classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and had a rainbow flag with the number “666” hung on the walls.

But it was video and images of a young girl no older than 7, who was seen unattended as men in drag danced suggestively and sang lyrics such as, “Under the mistletoe/ Yes, everybody knows/ We will take off our clothes.”

One of the men in drag was recorded on video touching and stroking the young girl’s hair. At one point, the child is seen handing money to one of the drag performers.

An exchange between a drag queen and the little girl was captured on footage as well:

Drag Queen: This young lady right here, what is your name, mama?

Little Girl: August

DQ: August! Like the month, I love that! Y'all make some noise for August. Are y'all her parents?

Audience: No!

DQ: Where are your parents at? Parentals?

Audience member: Outside

DQ: Outside, oh, OK. We got you baby!

LG: Mama's name is May

DQ: Oh, OK, so your mom's name is May and you're August ... are you enjoying the show?

LG: *shakes her head no*

*Crowd laughs*

DQ: I hate it too baby, I hate it too.