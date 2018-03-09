'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bellamy's Future Looks Grim In New Title Sequence

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

A new hint regarding Bellamy's (Bob Morley) storyline in the upcoming season of "The 100" has surfaced.

Recently, showrunner Jason Rothenberg posted on Twitter some of the screencaps from the new title sequence in the new installment. In one of the images, Morley's name is visible in a background of fire and smoke. It is as if Praimfaya has not ended and that the nuclear holocaust is still very much a threat. Some of the fans asked Rothenberg if this was a sign that Bellamy would indeed die in the new storyline.

In January, one of Morley's posts on his Twitter account stated that he was currently unemployed after the official wrap up of the production for season 5. Some took it as a confirmation that he would not be returning in the next installment. A major character death is not unheard of in the show. The fans cried a river when Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was killed off in her fight to save Clarke (Eliza Taylor).

As spoilers reveal, it is going to be six years since the nuclear disaster struck the planet. In that span of time, Clarke has been living with a Nightblood named Madi (Lola Flanery). Every part of the ground is still inhabitable, except for the place that the two call home. Eden is where Clarke and her companion have spent six years in, hoping that those who escaped in the Ark would return and those inside the bunkers would start exploring again.

Viewers have been given a glimpse of one of the major threats to Clarke and her friends in season 5. During the final minutes of the last finale, Clarke saw a phantom ship hovering in the sky. It has been revealed that it contains prisoners and survivors from the first nuclear apocalypse. These people will be drawn to Clarke's lush Eden, the only place that looks livable amidst the death and destruction surrounding the planet.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.