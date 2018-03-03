'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke And Madi To Protect 'Eden' Home From Invaders

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Madi (Lola Flanery) will fiercely protect their little piece of "Eden" in the upcoming season of "The 100."

As IB Times reports, it will not be long until Clarke finds herself defending the place she calls home in the devastated planet. Six years after Praimfaya, she and her Nightblood companion have labored hard to create a space where they can rest, a territory that they have declared theirs and no one else's. The arrival of the ship containing prisoners from the first holocaust will turn the thing upside down. It has been teased that they will immediately zero in on Clarke's "Eden" and challenge her claim.

Outnumbered, Clarke will be forced to rely on her skills to outwit the conquerors. She will also have to defend Madi, the loyal girl who has stayed with her for years since the nuclear apocalypse happened. Clarke can expect no help unless the people from the Ark and the bunkers miraculously decide to leave their shelters and check what has been happening to the ground. They still do not know that Clarke is still alive. When the disaster hit, she was out there exposed to the element. She should have died.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Raven (Lindsey Morgan) will have a new love life in season 5. Spoilers reveal that she will fall in love with one of the prisoners in the enemy ship. It seems that not all of the inmates in the vehicle are bad. There is Zeke (to be played by Jordan Bolger), an adventurer who went to explore the universe many years ago. He joined the space mission to a distant solar system. Smart and witty, he will find himself back to the planet he never thought he will see again.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.