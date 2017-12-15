'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke and Bellamy to Handle Food Crisis among Survivors

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) first hurdle as leader after Praimfaya will be finding enough supplies for her hungry people in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg recently teased a scene for the new installment. He posted a photo of Clarke and Bellamy (Bob Morley) talking to two men, with the caption "Ever since the damn deathwave, there's nowhere good to eat in Polis." It looks like the Grounders will face a huge crisis since there will not be enough food to allot to everyone. All the food source must have been wiped out following the nuclear holocaust. As leader, it is up to Clarke to find ways to feed her people.

Bellamy is expected to help Clarke reestablish her tribe again. Everyone is expecting her to know what to do since she managed to survive Praimfaya, something that no one is supposed to. The survivors returned to the ground with the hopes of living a normal life again. Without food, chaos will ensue. Clarke will face caucuses that will challenge her ability as the leader. This may be the perfect opportunity for those who desire her position to pounce. Clarke will need to defend her place from usurpers who may be more cunning than her.

Spoilers indicate that Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) wants Clarke's throne. An episode title in season 5 seem to indicate a change in the Grounders leadership. "The Red Queen" may be pertaining to Bellamy's sister, who is always shown covered in blood in the set photos released. Octavia's journey in the new storyline is expected to become darker. She is prepared to do everything to save her people, even if it means killing left and right. Octavia may also crave for power and challenge Clarke to see who is more deserving between them.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.