'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke to Choose Greater Good over Personal Happiness?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5

Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) time with Madi (Lola Flanery) may be coming to an end soon in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Previously, it has been revealed that the bond between Clarke and her loyal Nightblood companion would be one of the highlights in the new installment. After Praimfaya, Clarke thought she was all alone, that is until she met Madi. The little girl will quickly become an integral part of her life as they spend years together.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg explained that Clarke's maternal instinct would bubble to the surface while being around Madi. Speculations are rife, though, that this love she has for the Nightblood will only spell doom for both of them.

"Clearly, there's a maternal connection between the two of them when we reveal her in the end. That's something that's very exciting for me to think about, how season five will unfold with that emotional and really powerful story. They have been together for years when we first see them. She's been with Maddy alone for a number of years; longer than she was ever on the ground with anybody. So it's going to be a very powerful bond and a huge part of season five," the EP teased.

Once the survivors are back in the ground and Clarke takes over the leadership throne once again, she will be forced to think what is best for her people, just like always. But now, she has Madi to consider too. It will be interesting to see what she will do if she will have to choose between her foster daughter or the greater good.

Meanwhile, the same predicament will fall on Bellamy's (Bob Morley) shoulder. He may be tasked to kill his sister Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), who is speculated to embrace her darkest side in the new storyline.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.