'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Bellamy Ready to Fight Against Octavia?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5

Bellamy (Bob Morley) may be forced to fight against his sister Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) in the upcoming season of "The 100."

In an interview, series creator Jason Rothenberg has warned that many characters would undergo huge changes following the events of Praimfaya. It will take several years before the ground will once again be livable enough for the survivors.

By this time, a lot has happened. The characters have aged and would probably bear little to no similarity to the kind of persons they were before the apocalypse hit. Set photos show that Bellamy has aged a lot. His hair is longer, and he even has a beard and a mustache. Octavia also looks fierce and mature in her battle ensemble.

"The actors are now going to get to play their actual ages which is going to be fun for some of them. Time jumps are tricky," Rothenberg teased.

"They've been apart now way longer than they were on the ground. You see how much change there has been in so many of these characters, from the pilot to where we are now. Imagine five times that in the various worlds they are siloed in -- Underground, on the ring, and Clarke alone with Madi on the ground. You can expect real changes," the creator further added.

With the transformations that will take place, there is a possibility that previous allies will become enemies. Bellamy and Octavia's bond as siblings may not even be strong enough to stop the inevitable. It has been teased that her journey would take her to the darkest paths. If Octavia sets her eyes on Bellamy and his group, he will have no option but to stop her for the greater good.

Meanwhile, fans are also curious about Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) storyline. Spoilers indicate that she will end up losing her loyal companion, Madi (Lola Flanery), when the time comes.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.