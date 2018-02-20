'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole to Investigate His Past

Facebook/The Affair Spoiler reports claim that Cole will investigate his past in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."

The upcoming season 4 of "The Affair" will have Cole (Joshua Jackson) investigating his past.

While not much is known how the fourth season of "The Affair" will pan out, reports claim that one of the things fans can expect from the series is that it will feature Cole's journey of delving into his past. According to the show's location manager, Greg Lazaro, Cole's desire to find out about his father will intensity as he meets a woman connected to him, Nan Perino (Amy Irving), a talented sculptress based in Morro Bay.

Reportedly, it will be Nan who will approach Cole and tell him that she and his father had a romantic past. While it remains unclear if Cole will finally meet his father through Nan's lead, it is speculated that their meeting will pave the way for the arrival of the new woman in his life, Daphne (guest star Phoebe Tonkin), Nan's protege.

Speculations on Cole and Daphne eventually becoming a romantic item in "The Affair" season 4 stemmed from set photos that leaked online earlier. As seen in the photos taken at the Morro Rock Beach, Daphne is seen giving a piece of paper to Cole as both of them kneel. As the scene seems to suggest that the two have already developed a certain level of closeness, many now suspect that they will become a romantic couple in the upcoming fourth season of the Showtime series.

As reported earlier, "The Affair" season 4 will deviate from the complicated connections of the four major characters, including Cole. According to Showtime, the upcoming season will separate those characters and embark on new journeys in their lives. This suggests that Cole, indeed, will have a new love interest. Whether it will be Daphne or not, fans can only speculate for now.

"Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they're ready and willing to leave the past behind for good in a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness," goes a portion of the statement of Showtime on what fans can expect from "The Affair" season 4.

"The Affair" season 4 is slated to arrive on June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime