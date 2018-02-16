'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Digs into Family Roots

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

Cole (Joshua Jackson) will go on a journey to understand his past in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

While the plot for the new installment is being kept under wraps, recent reports reveal that Cole's side of the story will delve deep into his family roots. Location manager Greg Lazzaro has revealed that Jackson's character would be busy investigating his past, specifically the mystery surrounding his father. Viewers of the show are aware that Cole and his siblings grew up without a dad. Cherry (Mare Winningham) singlehandedly brought him, Scotty (Colin Donnell), Caleb (Michael Godere) and Hal (Danny Fischer) up.

While always curious about what happened to his parents, Cole's interest will only grow when a woman who allegedly has a connection to his father arrives. Nan Perino (to be played by Irving) is a talented sculptress based in Morro Bay. She will approach Cole, claiming that she and his old man have history together. Nan will bring with her a protégée, Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin), who will quickly become an important person in Cole's life. Speculations indicate that she will become his new love interest.

Set photos taken when the cast and crew where filming in San Luis Obispo County show Jackson and Tonkin hard at work. The pair were seen in the Morro Rock Beach. In the scene, Tonkin's Daphne was revealed to be handing a rolled up piece of paper to Cole. They were both kneeling near a small driftwood fire. When Cole received the document, he promptly burned it in the fire. The two seemed close, like they were already comfortable with each other. Aside from the beach shot, the production crew reportedly filmed exterior shots of different locations on the Embarcadero in downtown Morro Bay.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.