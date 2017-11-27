'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Sheldon Gets Revenge on the Guys for Leaving Him Out of Their Bitcoin Investment

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see the gang exploring Bitcoins.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Bitcoin Entanglement," states that Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will all be in on a possibly lucrative Bitcoin investment. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will find out that he has been left out of the investment, which will lead him to teach his friends a lesson they will not soon forget.

Elsewhere, Leonard and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) relationship will be front and center when a seven-year-old video that comes to light unveils a secret about them.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the guys at the comic book store discussing Bitcoins. Howard expresses his awe that one Bitcoin is now worth $5,000. Leonard recalls that they, excluding Sheldon, mined some Bitcoins long ago. This means that they have just come upon a load of cash, leaving Sheldon with nothing.

Leonard and Raj discuss what they are going to do with their share of the Bitcoin money. Raj says he is looking to buy a tiger. When the three guys head back to the apartment to check their Bitcoin wallet, however, they find that it is empty. Sheldon chimes in with a knowing "hmm." Leonard asks Sheldon if he knows the location of all their mined Bitcoins. Sheldon asks Amy (Mayim Bialik) whether he should tell his friends, but he is disappointed with his girlfriend's answer.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "The Tesla Recoil."

Leonard and Howard found out that Sheldon was working with the military again. Irked by his betrayal, the two decided to enlist the help of Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), Sheldon's nemesis. However, Barry ended up betraying all of them to go work for the military himself, cutting Sheldon out in the process.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.