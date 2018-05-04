'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Samar Is in Big Trouble

Facebook/NBCBlacklist A promotional image for "The Blacklist"

Samar Navabi (Mozhan Marno) will find herself in danger in the penultimate episode of "The Blacklist" season 5.

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told Entertainment Weekly that the team from the FBI to do everything to find her whereabouts after being abducted.

According to Bokenkamp, the Mossad agent from Harold Cooper's (Harry Lennix) team will be taken by a highly dangerous group of criminals.

"Samar's been taken by a Class-A-Blacklister of super-weirdo-proportions," the executive producer stated.

Bokenkamp also teased that something big is about to unfold in the series since they rarely put the life of an important character in danger. "I can assure, never before have we put one of our main characters in a situation like this — next week is ugly, physical, isolated, and there are no guarantees she's gonna come out of this. For real. This is as emotional as it gets," he also stated.

The teaser from Bokenkamp is reflected by the synopsis for the episode titled "Lawrence Dean Devlin."

According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode, Samar will land into the center of the attention of an unusual Blacklister. This will prompt Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison) to alert the FBI Task Force to do everything that they can to find her before her life will be placed in further danger.

It is not surprising to see Aram in the middle of the search and rescue efforts since he and Samar have been involved in a romantic relationship since the start of the season. This means that he will do everything that he can to rescue Samar from the criminals.

Also, the synopsis revealed that Red (James Spader) will travel all the way to Costa Rica to stop the possibility of selling the duffel bag full of bones from being purchased from the highest bidder at an underground auction.

However, Red and his daughter Liz (Megan Boone) will continue their pursuit of the bag of bones until the final episode of the season. According to the synopsis for the season 5 finale, the pair will be on a heart-stopping race to look for the Blacklister who got hold of the duffel bag. Once they reached that person, they will force him or her to confess about the true value of the bag's contents.

Aside from the bag of bones, Red also dealt with a more personal problem in the previous episode of "The Blacklist" season 5.

In the episode titled "Nicholas T. Moore," Red tried to reconnect with his other daughter, Jennifer (Fiona Dourif). He tried to use an emotional appeal while explaining why he abandoned her in the first place.

According to Red, he chose to leave her to protect her from his enemies. However, Jennifer did not believe him. When he asked to see where her birth mother is, Jennifer informed him that she died when she was shot by one of his enemies who was planning to use her as a leverage against him.

NBC airs the latest episodes of "The Blacklist" season 5 every Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.