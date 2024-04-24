Home News The Christian Post wins Evangelical Press Association awards for online news, podcast and article series

The Christian Post won four awards at this week's Evangelical Press Association Christian Media Convention in Lexington, Kentucky, an annual conference attended by a wide variety of Christian newspapers, magazines, nonprofits and publishers.

The EPA, of which CP is a member, bills itself as the world's largest professional organization for the Evangelical periodical publishing industry. Each year, it hosts two contests — the Awards of Excellence contest (for publications as a whole) and the Higher Goals contest (for individual pieces).

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, CP received an Award of Merit in the Newspaper-Online News (Digital) category.

In a Monday ceremony, CP received three 2024 Higher Goals Awards, which honor the best work done in specific categories during the 2023 calendar year.

In the Higher Goals podcast category, CP won third place for the season premiere of "A Breaking Point? Legislatures Revolt Against Gender Ideology" by Brandon Showalter, Billy Hallowell, Rick Marquez and Stephen Robles.

CP took home a Higher Goals Award for its article series "Politics in the Pews: Evangelical Christian engagement in elections from the Moral Majority to today," a submission which included articles written by CP's Ryan Foley and Michael Gryboski.

The year-long project analyzes issues about election integrity and new ways of getting out the vote, including churches participating in ballot collection. The series also examines how Evangelical political engagement in the United States has evolved over the decades.

CP's Leah MarieAnn Klett won a Higher Goal Award in the critical review category for her review of the hit 2023 film "Barbie."