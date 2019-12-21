The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2019, Part 1

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

The Christian Post has continued to report many of the top stories it has covered for years, but 2019 also brought many surprises.

This ranking of CP's top 10 news stories of 2019 was determined by CP's editors in consultation with CP's reporters. The amount of traffic each story generated was considered, but not determinative, in the ranking.

In this part 1, we look at numbers 6-10 of CP's top 10 stories of 2019.

For some of our previous top 10 lists, check out the articles for 2016, 2017, and 2018.