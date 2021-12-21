The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2021 (part 2)

In this year's list of top 10 news stories, The Christian Post highlights the unrelenting persecution religious minorities have endured, including the Chinese Communist Party's genocide of its Uyghur population, the crises in Haiti, and the plight of Christians in Northern Ethiopia's Tigray region where thousands have been killed and millions displaced amid a civil war.

We also featured changes within the Southern Baptist Convention, the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the debates swirling around public education among our top news stories of the year.

Though we prayed that COVID-19 would cease to monopolize people's lives in 2021, the U.S. experienced an increase in infections and deaths from the virus, even though a majority of Americans are now vaccinated and millions of others have natural immunity.

CP extensively covered the impact COVID-19 has had on pastors and their flock, and the ongoing debates over controversial vaccine mandates and court decisions.

