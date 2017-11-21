'The Crown' Season 2 News: Netflix Unveils Two More Trailers Featuring Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II

(Photo: Facebook/TheCrownNetflix) Claire Foy and Matt Smith play the royals Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown."

Two new trailers for "The Crown" season 2 have been revealed, hinting at trouble ahead for Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith).

In the royal drama's first season, Elizabeth had to balance her duties to the monarchy and her married life. Season 2 promises to intensify her struggles, based on a new sneak peek released by Netflix.

The clip titled "Margaret" offers a glimpse at the Queen's sister Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) as she goes on a downward spiral. She appears to be drinking too much and starting a relationship with a man her sister does not completely approve of.

One scene shows Margaret explaining to her sister why she likes her new beau Antony, who will be portrayed by Matthew Goode. Elizabeth warns Margaret about Antony being a "complicated man with a complicated past," but the princess seems unfazed by the Queen's words.

The second video titled "Evolution of The Crown" is a bit longer at almost three minutes long. It offers clips from the next installment, as well as interviews with the main cast members Smith, Kirby and Foy.

According to the female lead, Elizabeth is forced to deal with the changing times as the series heads to the 1960s. She must also face the troubles that surrounds her marriage with Philip while trying to be an effective ruler. "The rumors still haven't gone away: I think we both agree it can't go on like this," Foy explained.

Also taking center stage this season is Philip, whose journey will be further explored in the upcoming installment. Executive producer Phillip Martin teased that viewers will "find out things about him that I don't think that many people knew."

"The Crown" season 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 8, on Netflix.