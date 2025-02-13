Home News From ‘VeggieTales’ to ‘The Dead Sea Squirrels’: Mike Nawrocki on teaching biblical truths through humor

Mike Nawrocki, the co-creator of "VeggieTales" and the voice behind the beloved Larry the Cucumber, has spent decades bringing quality faith-based entertainment to children.

Now, his latest project, “The Dead Sea Squirrels,” aims to do for the New Testament what "VeggieTales" did for biblical storytelling in the 1990s and 2000s: using humor, engaging characters and rich storytelling to bring Scripture to life.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Nawrocki revealed that the inspiration for “The Dead Sea Squirrels,” which premieres on Minno on Feb. 14, had been percolating for years, dating back to his “VeggieTales” days.

“I thought it would be really fun to bring characters from the first century into the modern world,” Nawrocki said.

Based on his bestselling book series, “The Dead Sea Squirrels” follows Merle and Pearl, two fist century squirrels from Israel who are accidentally preserved in sea salt in a cave near the Dead Sea. Two thousand years later, they are discovered by a modern-day boy, Michael, and hilarity ensues as they navigate contemporary life while sharing biblical wisdom.

“I just wanted an opportunity to tell more New Testament stories to kids in a really fun way,” he explained. “One of the lines we drew in the sand very early on with ‘VeggieTales’ was to never depict Jesus as a vegetable, we just thought that would be too irreverent. So while we told Old Testament stories and some New Testament stories, I wanted a way to delve deeper into the life and ministry of Jesus while keeping things fun and engaging for kids.”

Nawrocki said his signature humor is evident in the very name of the animated show; “It’s sort of like ‘Encino Man’ meets the ‘Dead Sea Scrolls,' and then the bad dad pun came to me: ‘Dead Sea Squirrels.’”

The concept first took form as an early reader book series, published by Tyndale, after a suggestion from Nawrocki’s longtime friend and publishing industry veteran Dan Lynch. The books were well received, paving the way for an animated adaptation.

“I started writing the books, and that eventually led to the show,” Nawrocki said.

First launched three decades ago, the "VeggieTales" franchise was a monumental success in the realm of faith-based children's content, generating over $1.7 billion in retail sales and establishing a lasting legacy among its audience.

Bringing “The Dead Sea Squirrels” to screens in 2025 has been a vastly different experience from launching “VeggieTales" in the 1990s, the creator said. He reflected on the challenges of creating quality, family-safe entertainment in an ever-changing media landscape.

“Back then, the home video market and the rise of computer animation gave us the perfect opportunity,” Nawrocki recalled. “Christian bookstores were a big deal, and that’s where 'VeggieTales' really thrived.”

“Now, it’s all about streaming,” he said. “The gatekeepers are the streaming services, and you need a way to monetize your content in an era where raising production funds is more challenging than ever.”

Despite these challenges, Nawrocki found a strong partner in Minno, a Christian streaming service that has embraced “The Dead Sea Squirrels.”

Minno Originals creates shows produced in partnership with top industry talent, including highly-acclaimed “Young David” and the award-winning The Minno Laugh & Grow Bible for Kids animated series and bestselling book. The ad-free service also includes a collection of children’s books and a parenting blog with expert resources and voices for Christian parents.

“Minno is fantastic. Our deal was initially with the Wonder Project, which has a partnership with Amazon, and then they sublicensed the series to Minno,” he explained. “Minno is the perfect place for us because it’s a trusted platform for parents looking for high-quality faith-based content.”

Nawrocki said he’s always sought to blend humor with reverence, an approach that was integral to “VeggieTales” and remains at the heart of “The Dead Sea Squirrels.”

“I love character-based humor,” he said. “Bob and Larry had their quirks, and Merle and Pearl are the same way. They’re goofy and silly, but the principles they talk about — truth, honesty, kindness — are held with reverence.”

This balance, he said, is key to creating content that resonates with both kids and parents. “If Michael, our main character, is struggling to tell the truth about a silly situation, we can flash back to a biblical story that reinforces the importance of honesty, all while keeping things fun.”

The first season of the show is based on Nawrocki’s 12-book series, with 13 animated episodes set to launch. The creator said he’s already signed a new 12-book deal with Tyndale, which he hopes will lead to a second season.

“Animation is a long process, but we’ve got a great team,” he said. “Season one has an overarching arc, but there’s plenty of room for more.”

With “VeggieTales,” Nawrocki helped create a cultural touchstone that continues to entertain and inspire generations of children. Yet, despite the demand for faith-based children’s content, few have managed to replicate its success.

Nawrocki told CP he hopes that like “VeggieTales,” “The Dead Sea Squirrels” will make a lasting impact on a new generation of children. Parents, he quipped, might soon find themselves listening to the “The Dead Sea Squirrels” theme song on repeat, just as they have with “VeggieTales” for decades.

“It takes a lot of money, effort and talent to put something like that together,” Nawrocki acknowledged. “But I’m hoping 'The Dead Sea Squirrels' can be that next big thing.”

“I hope that kids will fall in love with Merle and Pearl, that they will care about what they say, and that they learn key biblical lessons,” he added. “Most of all, I want them to know that God made them special and loves them very much.”