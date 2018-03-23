'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: What New Locations Are Included in the 'Summerset' Expansion?

The isles of Summerset and Artaeum will both be opened up to players

The Elder Scrolls Online official website Alinor, one of many new locations players will be able to visit while exploring the isle of Summerset

Developers finally pulled back the curtain on what they are planning to add next to "The Elder Scrolls Online," and as it turns out, it is one substantial expansion.

Once the expansion is released, players will be granted access to a new zone, the Isle of Summerset.

As developers noted in a chapter page dedicated to the expansion, Summerset is the "ancient homeland of the High Elves."

The island is home to a variety of cities, each one with defining traits that help them stand out.

The capital city is Alinor, a location lauded for featuring gorgeous examples of architecture. While here, visitors can marvel at the shining towers and rest at the Golden Gryphon Inn. They can also drop by the Oleanderr Coast Winery and shop at the Riverside Market.

Not all locations in Summerset are as easy to visit as Alinor.

Cloudrest's main entrance has been barricaded, and players will have to figure out another way to gain entry if they want to see this city set atop Eton Nir.

Lillandril is where players will find both the College of Sapiarchs and a chapter of the Mages' Guild. Apparently, there's some tension between the two, which could make a stay in the city quite interesting.

Things in Rellenthil are not quite as stressful, or at least they aren't supposed to be. This is the entertainment center of Summerset and a fun place to visit.

Last but not least is Shimmerene, a location that has been described as one "in turmoil."

Thanks to the "Summerset" expansion, players will be able to do something that was not possible in earlier installments of the series and that is joining the Psijic Order.

To do that, players will need to pay a visit to the Isle of Artaeum and learn more about the Psijic Order.

The locations mentioned above will be made accessible to players soon enough, as the "Summerset" expansion will be released for the PC and Mac versions of "The Elder Scrolls Online" on May 21 and for the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game on June 5.