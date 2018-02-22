'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Wally And Jesse To Patch Things Up?

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) is coming back to Earth-One in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the March 6 episode titled "Enter Flashtime," the synopsis reveals that Jesse and Jay Garrick (guest star John Wesley Shipp) will be helping Barry (Grant Gustin) in a huge emergency. A nuclear bomb will reportedly detonate in the downtown area of Central City. Barry and the two others will attempt to slow down time via the Flashtime. This will put everything and everyone in the city in a frozen state. With time running out, the three speedsters will labor to stop the holocaust from happening.

Fans of Jesse and Wally's (Keiynan Lonsdale) are hoping that they will meet up now that she has returned. Unfortunately, he is not in the city. Wally was last seen being recruited by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) while he was training in the Yunan Providence of China. Rip just escaped from the Time Bureau and told Wally he needed his help in saving the universe. Wally and Jesse broke up because of the difficulty long distance relationship posed for them. She lives in Earth-Two and will not be able to see Wally as much as she wants.

Meanwhile, the Feb. 27 episode titled "Subject 9" will see Barry protecting a country singer with a bizarre power. Spoilers reveal that she has the ability to defeat Devoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard) once and for all. The promo shows Barry explaining to the singer the danger she is in. For her part, she cannot believe the "non-sense" the tall stranger is sprouting. Soon, though, Barry makes his point known. The singer's powers lie on how she plays her violin. The instrument creates waves that have the capacity to knock out even the Flash.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.