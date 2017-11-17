'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Iris Argues about Barry's Lack of Focus on Upcoming Wedding

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4

Iris (Candice Patton) will get tired of her fiancé's continued lack of focus on their upcoming wedding in the new episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Therefore I Am," the synopsis reveals that Barry's (Grant Gustin) attention will be on the appearance of a dangerous foe. DeVoe (guest star Neil Sandilands) is a villain who will have a huge effect on Barry's peace of mind.

DeVoe's past will be revealed via flashbacks, and he looks powerful enough to make the red speedster's life hell. It will not help that there is only one week left before Barry's wedding to Iris. She is already jittery putting the final touches for the ceremony, and her nervousness is rubbing off on him.

The promo shows Iris snapping when Barry appears uninterested with the preparation. In front of her father, Joe (Jesse L. Martin), she will slap her future groom in the face, shocking all of them. Iris reminds Barry that they are going to be married in a week, and it is time he focuses on them and not on his missions. It looks like there is trouble brewing in paradise. Fans of the series, though, need not worry since the wedding will definitely happen.

Gustin talked about the ceremony, stating that it was classic and beautiful. The designer reportedly spent a lot of time preparing the set, which happens to be a warehouse soundstage. Gustin also talked about the petty fights the lovebirds would encounter while waiting for the big day.

"First of all, if you've planned a wedding — I'm planning a wedding in real life right now — it's not really a honeymoon phase. It's so stressful. I think we'll see them hit hiccups along the way as they plan the wedding. It's all about to work out but stressful times. Is the wedding going to happen? I'm still running around being the Flash and got to do Flash things, not really helping plan the wedding at all. I'm not really helping at all in real life [either]," Gustin previewed.

"The Flash" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.