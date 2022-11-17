‘The future is bright’: Republicans take back the House

The Republican Party has officially taken back the U.S. House of Representatives, having secured a slight majority of the seats in the lower chamber of Congress.

Control of the House was declared Wednesday, as the Republicans won their 218th seat of the 435-seat body after Mike Garcia won the race in the 27th District of California.

There are a few more seats whose races remain to be determined, including the closely watched 3rd District of Colorado, where incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert has a slight majority over Democrat challenger Adam Frisch with 99% of the vote counted.

The GOP had been projected to flip the House in the past few days, as they had secured 217 seats a few days ago, with multiple races leaning in their favor.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement Tuesday in response to the expected takeover of the House, declaring that the “future is bright.”

“Our message of prosperity, security, and opportunity prevailed. Families from all backgrounds and all walks of life voted Republican in this election because they know that freedom matters,” stated McDaniel. “This Republican Congress will fight to lower costs, support our police, secure our border, and put a check on Joe Biden's disastrous agenda. After years of Democrat failure, Republicans will get our country back on track.”

Even before the House takeover was made official, President Joe Biden said he would be unable to enact federal legislation to legalize abortion nationwide.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions,” Biden said at a press conference in Bali, Indonesia. “I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House.”

Although the Republicans have taken control of the House, the Senate remains in control of the Democrats, being able to keep 50 seats in the upper chamber, as well as having Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote.

The race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff on Dec. 6. The result will either add to the slight majority of Senate Democrats or allow the GOP to retain 50 seats.

“The American people rejected the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty, and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in response to the Senate victory.