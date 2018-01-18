'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Spoilers: Shaun Accuses Neil of Endangering a Patient's Life

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) making a controversial assumption.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Seven Reasons," states that Shaun will become suspicious of his patient. He believes that the patient is not telling the truth regarding the reason for her injury. As a result, Shaun will make a divisive supposition concerning her motives.

Elsewhere, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) will have his own problems to deal with. His personal life may be having an indirect impact on his work at the hospital, which means his patients' lives are also on the line.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a patient in the operating room. In front of other doctors, Shaun accuses Neil of committing an error, resulting in the patient's health being compromised.

"You think that I might have almost killed a person?" Neil asks an unseen person.

Shaun explains that he is only following the standard protocol that has been set. It remains to be seen, though, whether he is referring to Neil or his lying patient.

"The protocol is very clear," he says. "I need to report it."

Neil confronts Jessica (Beau Garrett) about the issue. He seems to be in disbelief that she would take Shaun's word over his. Shaun points out that Neil is "very arrogant." And, after a series of quick scenes, the clip ends with Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) asking Shaun about what he did.

In other news, Deadline reported that Fiona Gubelmann has been tapped to play a recurring role on "The Good Doctor." She is set to appear in five episodes, bringing life to a charming yet cutthroat character named Morgan, who will also be Shaun's new rival at the hospital. Gubelmann's contract includes an option to become a regular in the second season.

"The Good Doctor" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.