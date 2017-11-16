The Holidays 2017: Top Affordable Gadgets to Gift Your Girl this Christmas

Petcube Petcube is considered to be one of the best Christmas presents for women, especially the pet lovers, this year.

Christmas is just around the corner, and it is expected that some of the bets gifts women would appreciate to receive from their men this season are some pieces of technology that will cater to their femininity.

While there are many gift ideas for women, there is no denying that gadgets will be some of the most popular items to be wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree this year. Although some men may not have enough cash sitting around to spend on pricey gadgets or devices, this doesn't mean that they no longer have the option for technology items that will surely paint a smile on the faces of their partners.

Among the many popular items that are expected to be a popular gift for women this Holiday season, the portable Lifeprint photo printer is one of the most likely to fall in the good graces of their recipients. Apart from being capable of printing photos directly from smartphones, the Bluetooth-operated printer can also print saved Snaps, Instagram posts, Facebook images, or GIFs. With the Lifeprint portable printer, a woman has the right tool for her crafty side, especially in creating scrapbooks, or simply for immortalizing important moments in her and family's life.

Another device that will surely get the nod of women this Christmas is the Petcube. With this device, a woman cannot only monitor the activities of her pet dogs or cats at home when she is away from home but will be able to talk to them, too. This will surely lessen her stress as she will no longer wonder if her furry babies are destroying anything at home or if they are in danger.

Finally, another gadget that will surely fall in the good graces of women, specifically the voracious readers, this holiday season is the Kindle Oasis. While it is likely for a female bookworm to already own a Kindle, the Oasis is the latest model that boasts of being the thinnest and lightest the company has ever made.

With the Lifeprint printer only carrying a $129.99 price tag, the Petcube $175, and the Kindle Oasis $289.99, there is no denying that these pieces of technology are not only impressive but affordable, too. They may not cost as much as the iPhone X that many women wish to receive from their men this Christmas, but any of these three items is sure to impress their recipients.