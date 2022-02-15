'Genocide': The horrors of rape, torture and forced labor facing the Uyghurs in China

Who are the Uyghurs and what is their plight inside China?

Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley joins “The Christian Post Podcast” to break down the Uyghurs’ history, the horrors unfolding inside concentration camps and the reason so many international parties are accusing the Chinese Communist Party of committing genocide.

“An estimated 1 to 3 million Uyghurs have been detained in concentration camps since 2016,” Foley explained. “While critics refer to them as reeducation camps ... the Chinese government contends that the camps are necessary to root out extremism.”

He continued: “Women in the camps are subject to rape, torture, and forced labor.”

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have said genocide is unfolding in China. Listen to this episode to fully understand the issue:

