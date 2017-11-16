'The Incredibles 2' News: Teaser Trailer Poised to Premiere With 'Coco'

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Promotional image for 'The Incredibles'

"The Incredibles 2" is perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated Disney/Pixar films. And, if a new report is to be believed, the teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel could hit theaters with "Coco."

According to Trailer Track, the Ontario Film Authority has already rated a teaser trailer for "The Incredibles 2." The trailer is slated to premiere along with "Coco," which rolls into U.S. cinemas on Nov. 22. It is also expected to be released online soon.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the first footage of "The Incredibles 2" was previewed at the D23 event earlier this year, where director Brad Bird talked about the plot of the film.

"Elastigirl and a certain chain of events put her at the forefront of the action, while Bob has to stay home facing his biggest challenge yet," Bird said about the storyline at the event.

The director further added, "The whole world of 'Incredibles 2' is going to be greatly expanded on, all created in the same mid-century modern design as before."

The Parr family will also have a new house in the sequel, as their old one was destroyed by the end of "The Incredibles." Bird described their new home as "a cross between a dream house and a super lair, secret agent hideout."

Additionally, the Parr family will learn about Jack-Jack's powers in "The Incredibles 2." It can be recalled that his powers were already briefly demonstrated in the first film when villain Syndrome tried to kidnap the infant. However, the Parrs did not witness that.

As it is, it looks like Jack-Jack will be the most powerful member of the family, with powers like telekinesis, laser vision, and the ability to turn into a fireball. At the center of it all, though, is a familiar story.

"What separates 'The Incredibles' from other superhero films is that it's fundamentally a story about family — they just happen to have superpowers," Bird said.

"The Incredibles" was released in 2004. More than a decade later, fans of the first movie have grown up, but that does not mean they are any less excited about the sequel.

"The Incredibles 2" will premiere on June 15, 2018.