The inside story on the dire state of religious liberty across the globe

The state of religious liberty across the globe is dire — and, in some countries, it’s continuing to diminish at a rapid pace.

Christian Post Senior Investigative Reporter Brandon Showalter, who recently attended the International Religious Freedom Summit, an event that focuses on global religious liberty across the globe, joined "The Inside Story" podcast to share what he observed and why it matters.

"As the West becomes increasingly irreligious, religious freedom internationally outside of the West is diminished," he said. "I don't think that ... secularism has the robust sort of zest within it to contend for actual religious freedom because secularism tends to see religion as either unnecessary or something bad for society."

Read Showalter's coverage from the IRF Summit 2022.

