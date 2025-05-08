Home News What to expect from the papal conclave: History, meaning and what comes next

What can you expect from the papal conclave?

Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley joins "The Inside Story" podcast to break down what to anticipate as the Catholic cardinals gather this week in the Sistine Chapel to select the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis.

Listen to the explanation:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify